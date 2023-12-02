iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

