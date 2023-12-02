James C. Baker Purchases 40,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 631,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,831.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of KYN opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.