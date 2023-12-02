James C. Baker Purchases 40,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 631,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,831.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KYN opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

