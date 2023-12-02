JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $60,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after buying an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.