JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 17,238 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $56,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,337 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

