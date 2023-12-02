JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,790,194 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 645.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,067,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $61,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,065,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,579,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 582,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 170,658 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $465.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

