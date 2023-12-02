JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 573,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $60,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

