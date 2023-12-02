JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $68,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,359,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,019.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

