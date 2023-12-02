JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $61.37 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 487,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $61,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,963,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,460,000 after purchasing an additional 381,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 4.13. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.