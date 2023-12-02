JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $62.50 Million Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $62,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Trading Up 2.5 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NARI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inari Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,932 shares in the company, valued at $19,198,152.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,198,152.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,399 shares of company stock worth $9,561,843. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.