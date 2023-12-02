JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $58,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

