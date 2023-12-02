JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 39,572 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $67,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ANSS opened at $295.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.
Insider Transactions at ANSYS
In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
