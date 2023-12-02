JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 89,100 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $60,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $188.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average is $175.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

