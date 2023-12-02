JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $66,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServisFirst Bancshares

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.