JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 144,855 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,855 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $59,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

