Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Kanzhun worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,089,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,280,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $16.15 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

