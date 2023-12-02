Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) SVP Acquires $154,000.62 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. bought 15,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
