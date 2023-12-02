Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) SVP Acquires $154,000.62 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. bought 15,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

