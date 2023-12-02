Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $56,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LW opened at $100.92 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Get Our Latest Report on LW

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.