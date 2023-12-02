Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 19.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,760 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 354,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE LPX opened at $63.11 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.