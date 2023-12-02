Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,687 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Matador Resources worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.37.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

