Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,747 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Mattel worth $54,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $60,820,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,020 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $44,990,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,704,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 292,683.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 813,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

