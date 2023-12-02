MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.