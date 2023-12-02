MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.