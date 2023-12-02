MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

