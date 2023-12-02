MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 337.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $106,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $106,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,208 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

