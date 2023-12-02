MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sanmina by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 94,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.