MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 389.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 4.7 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

