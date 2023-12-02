MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,176 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $25.05 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,183. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

