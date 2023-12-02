MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 815 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

SMPL opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Simply Good Foods

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.