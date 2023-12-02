MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,258. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $212.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.19. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

