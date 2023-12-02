MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.