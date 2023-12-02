MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.