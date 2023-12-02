MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 45,419 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,419 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 783.8% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119,725 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,864,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.4 %

FHI stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

