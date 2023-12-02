MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Carter’s worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carter’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,954 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CRI

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.