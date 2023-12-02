Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 195,136 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,136 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

