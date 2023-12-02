Northern Trust Corp Acquires 301,302 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,302 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Berry Global Group worth $55,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 689,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,371,000 after acquiring an additional 346,822 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 96.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1,371.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,623 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 253,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 59,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.3 %

BERY opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,231,056.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,480 shares of company stock worth $4,098,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.