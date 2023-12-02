Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $56,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $464.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $466.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

