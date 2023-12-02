Northern Trust Corp Buys 817,720 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Graphic Packaging worth $54,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 125.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 165.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,915,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

