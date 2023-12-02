Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Gentex worth $57,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Gentex by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gentex by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

