Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of East West Bancorp worth $53,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,625,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

