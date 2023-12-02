Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.63% of Hancock Whitney worth $53,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

