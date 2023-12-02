Northern Trust Corp Has $53.11 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $53,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

