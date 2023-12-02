Northern Trust Corp Has $53.39 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,509,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.33% of NIO worth $53,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

