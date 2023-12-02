Northern Trust Corp Has $53.51 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,944 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of GXO Logistics worth $53,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

