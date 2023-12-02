Northern Trust Corp Has $54.55 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Webster Financial worth $54,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.80 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

