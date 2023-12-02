Northern Trust Corp Has $54.79 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,745 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $54,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 306,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 294,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

