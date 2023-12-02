Northern Trust Corp Has $54.88 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Bruker worth $54,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bruker by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bruker by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $84.84.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

