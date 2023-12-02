Northern Trust Corp Has $55.32 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Chemours worth $55,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 20.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 20.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

