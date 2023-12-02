Northern Trust Corp Has $56.90 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Summit Materials worth $56,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.