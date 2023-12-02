Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Amkor Technology worth $52,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 43.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,511,953. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

