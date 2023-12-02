Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Lancaster Colony worth $58,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.29. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

